Obama Chef Dies in Water Near Family's Summer Home

A personal chef to Barack Obama's family was killed while paddleboarding near the former president's summer home on Martha's Vineyard, state police said Monday. Tafari Campbell's body was found in the morning after a large-scale search in about 8 feet of water, 100 feet from shore in Edgartown Great Pond, Massachusetts officials said. He had gone missing about 7:45pm Sunday, NBC News reports. A witness later reported seeing him struggle just after going into the water. In a statement, the former president and his wife, Michelle, described Campbell, 45, as "a beloved part of our family."

The couple said Campbell was "a talented sous chef" at the White House whom they asked to continue working for them after Obama's presidency, per the New York Times. "He's been part of our lives ever since," the statement said. "Our hearts are broken that he's gone." Campbell, who lived in Dumfries, Virginia, was on a visit to the island; the Obamas were not home at the time. The death is being investigated. The Obamas said Campbell, who was married with twin boys, was "a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter." (Read more Obama family stories.)