Obama Chef Dies in Water Near Family's Summer Home

Tafari Campbell was paddleboarding on Martha's Vineyard
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 24, 2023 6:43 PM CDT
Obama Chef Dies in Water Near Family's Summer Home
President George W. Bush talks with Tafari Campbell on the South Lawn of the White House in November 2008.   (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

A personal chef to Barack Obama's family was killed while paddleboarding near the former president's summer home on Martha's Vineyard, state police said Monday. Tafari Campbell's body was found in the morning after a large-scale search in about 8 feet of water, 100 feet from shore in Edgartown Great Pond, Massachusetts officials said. He had gone missing about 7:45pm Sunday, NBC News reports. A witness later reported seeing him struggle just after going into the water. In a statement, the former president and his wife, Michelle, described Campbell, 45, as "a beloved part of our family."

The couple said Campbell was "a talented sous chef" at the White House whom they asked to continue working for them after Obama's presidency, per the New York Times. "He's been part of our lives ever since," the statement said. "Our hearts are broken that he's gone." Campbell, who lived in Dumfries, Virginia, was on a visit to the island; the Obamas were not home at the time. The death is being investigated. The Obamas said Campbell, who was married with twin boys, was "a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter." (Read more Obama family stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X