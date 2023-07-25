Oppenheimer Viewer Spots Historical Error

It's a fleeting moment in a three-hour-long movie. But it's a scene that will have Oppenheimer's historical consultants cringing along with the armchair historians who pointed it out. As CNN reports, viewers of the film depicting J. Robert Oppenheimer's life have spotted an error in a scene set in 1945, showing Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer receiving a standing ovation from a crowd of people waving American flags. The flags depict 50 stars, though there were only 48 states at the time, with Alaska and Hawaii to be added in 1959. More on that and other controversies:



Twitter user Andy Craig may have been first to highlight the discrepancy Friday. Of the film, he wrote, "It was good and all, but I'll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945." A simple mistake? Some questioned if it was an overlooked error. The 48-star flag does appear in other scenes from the same period, as some Twitter users pointed out.