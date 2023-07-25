LeBron James' Son Suffers Cardiac Arrest

The 18-year-old son of LeBron James—a basketball star in his own right—went into cardiac arrest Monday while practicing with his USC team, reports TMZ. Freshman Bronny James was rushed unconscious to the hospital but is now out of the ICU and in stable condition, according to the report. Bronny was one of the top prospects in the nation coming out of high school and named a McDonald's All American. In fact, he was so good that his famous father expressed his desire to end his own career playing side by side with his son.