LeBron James' Son Suffers Cardiac Arrest 18-year-old was practicing with USC's basketball team at the time, is now recovering at hospital The 18-year-old son of LeBron James—a basketball star in his own right—went into cardiac arrest Monday while practicing with his USC team, reports TMZ. Freshman Bronny James was rushed unconscious to the hospital but is now out of the ICU and in stable condition, according to the report. Bronny was one of the top prospects in the nation coming out of high school and named a McDonald's All American. In fact, he was so good that his famous father expressed his desire to end his own career playing side by side with his son. "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," says a statement from a family spokesperson cited by the Athletic's Shams Charania. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."