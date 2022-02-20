NBA Star Wants to End Career Alongside His Son

(Newser) – LeBron James doesn't know when or where he'll play his last season in the NBA, but he's firm on the identity of one teammate. "My last year will be played with my son," James said, per CNN. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be." Bronny James, 17, is a high school point guard, ranking No. 43 out of 60 players in the class of 2023 by ESPN. The Los Angeles Lakers forward, 37, is a free agent after next season. "I'm not saying I'm coming back and playing, I don't know," James told the Athletic on Saturday in Cleveland, where he began his career and where the NBA All-Star Game is being played Sunday evening.

James didn't rule out returning to Cleveland, where he played 11 seasons for the Cavaliers in two stints. He's from Akron. Bronny, who's in school in California, would be eligible to be drafted in 2024, per ESPN. "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year," James said. "It's not about the money at that point." That might not be the end of it. James' second son, Bryce, is a 14-year-old point guard already playing high school ball and reportedly doing well. (Read more LeBron James stories.)