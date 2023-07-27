'Her Talent Was Unmatched and Beyond Compare'

Tributes pour in for Sinead O'Connor
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2023 7:00 PM CDT
Sinead O'Connor performs at Akvarium Klub in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 9, 2019.   (Marton Monus/MTI via AP, File)

The family of Sinead O'Connor confirmed Wednesday that the singer had died at age 56, news that caused grief and shock to her many fans, especially in her native Ireland. Among the numerous people paying tribute to the singer was bass player Jah Wobble, who worked with O'Connor on multiple recordings. "She had the essence of a Celtic female warrior," he told the BBC. Her voice, he said, was "very powerful, very controlled … there was a sweetness and fragility to it." More:

  • Leo Varadkar, prime minister of Ireland: "Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. He added, "Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam," which translates to "May her faithful soul be at the right hand of God," per Deadline.
  • Irish journalist Conor Pope: "There aren't many news stories that will stop almost every Irish person in their tracks. This very sad news is one of them. RIP to one of the finest singers of this—or any—generation."

  • TV and film composer Bear McCreary: "She was the warrior poet I expected her to be—wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We've all lost an icon. I've lost a friend."
  • Tori Amos: "Sinead was a force of nature. A brilliant songwriter & performer whose talent we will not see the like of again. Such passion, such intense presence & a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously."
  • Alison Moyet: "Heavy hearted at the loss of Sinead O'Connor. Wanted to reach out to her often but didn't. I remember her launch. Astounding presence. Voice that cracked stone with force & by increment." The British singer added: "As beautiful as any girl around & never traded on that card. I Loved that about her. Iconoclast."

  • Michael Higgins, president of Ireland: Higgins said his "first reaction on hearing the news of Sinead's loss was to remember her extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice," the Irish Times reports. "To those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, one couldn't but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been," he said.
  • Colm O'Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland: "What a loss. Heartfelt condolences to her children, her family and all who loved her." He said few artists had made as much social or cultural impact, per the Guardian.
  • Billy Corgan, lead singer of Smashing Pumpkins: "Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I'm not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without. And for that I will always admire and respect her. And never forget that she was once cancelled for an act of simple resistance. Her crime? Tearing up a photo."
