The family of Sinead O'Connor confirmed Wednesday that the singer had died at age 56, news that caused grief and shock to her many fans, especially in her native Ireland. Among the numerous people paying tribute to the singer was bass player Jah Wobble, who worked with O'Connor on multiple recordings. "She had the essence of a Celtic female warrior," he told the BBC. Her voice, he said, was "very powerful, very controlled … there was a sweetness and fragility to it." More:

"Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. He added, "Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam," which translates to "May her faithful soul be at the right hand of God," per Deadline. Irish journalist Conor Pope: "There aren't many news stories that will stop almost every Irish person in their tracks. This very sad news is one of them. RIP to one of the finest singers of this—or any—generation."