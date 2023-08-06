People Want to Stay With These Companies in 2023

There are many elements to what makes up a good workplace—a combination of co-workers, benefits, pay, culture, and policies, just to name a few. Not many employers get it all right, but Resume.io has put together a list of places employees definitely want to stick with in 2023. The site took a look at the LinkedIn profiles of 100 US, UK, Canadian, and Australian companies based on market cap. From there, the site determined rankings based on staff retention. The analysis found that out of US companies, ConocoPhillips employees tend to stick around for as long as 10.6 years, while some companies in the UK and Australia hold onto employees for a little longer, and that Apple, though a beloved American brand, often retains employees for less than two years.