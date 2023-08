People Want to Stay With These Companies in 2023

There are many elements to what makes up a good workplace—a combination of co-workers, benefits, pay, culture, and policies, just to name a few. Not many employers get it all right, but Resume.io has put together a list of places employees definitely want to stick with in 2023. The site took a look at the LinkedIn profiles of 100 US, UK, Canadian, and Australian companies based on market cap. From there, the site determined rankings based on staff retention. The analysis found that out of US companies, ConocoPhillips employees tend to stick around for as long as 10.6 years, while some companies in the UK and Australia hold onto employees for a little longer, and that Apple, though a beloved American brand, often retains employees for less than two years.

Here are the top 10 US companies listed by median employee length of tenure:

No. 1: ConocoPhillips, 10.6 years

ConocoPhillips, 10.6 years No. 2 (tie): Chevron, Union Pacific, and Altria, 9.3 years

Chevron, Union Pacific, and Altria, 9.3 years No. 5: Southern Company, 8.8 years

Southern Company, 8.8 years No. 6: Duke Energy, 8.6 years

Duke Energy, 8.6 years No. 7: Texas Instruments, 8.4 years

Texas Instruments, 8.4 years No. 8: Verizon, 8.3 years

Verizon, 8.3 years No. 9: Lockheed Martin, 7.9 years

Lockheed Martin, 7.9 years No. 10 (tie): Broadcom and Comcast, 7.4 years

And the top 10 US companies with revolving doors:



No. 1: Apple, 1.7 years

Apple, 1.7 years No. 2 (tie) : Amazon and Meta, 1.8 years

Amazon and Meta, 1.8 years No. 4: Elevance Health, 1.9 years

Elevance Health, 1.9 years No. 5: Tesla, 2.0 years

Tesla, 2.0 years No. 6 (tie) : AMD and Servicenow, 2.3 years

AMD and Servicenow, 2.3 years No. 8 (tie): Salesforce and Nextera Energy, 2.8 years

Salesforce and Nextera Energy, 2.8 years No. 10: S&P Global and TJX (corporate overlord of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, etc.), 2.9 years

Read Resume.io's full explanation of its ranking criteria, and see the other companies on both lists, here . (Read more employment stories.)