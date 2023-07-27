Dow Misses Matching a Mark Set in 1897

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, its big rally losing momentum despite fatter-than-expected profit reports from big companies and the latest signals of a resilient economy. Had the Dow finished in positive territory, it would have been 14 days in a row, matching a feat last accomplished in 1897, per the AP .

Honeywell International was a particularly heavy weight on the market despite reporting stronger profit for the spring than analysts expected. It dropped 5.3% after its revenue fell short of analysts' expectations, as did its forecast for earnings in the current quarter. Thursday's drops for stocks came despite a stronger-than-expected profit report from Meta Platforms, one of Wall Street's most influential stocks. The owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp attracted additional active members, and its stock rose 4.4%. McDonald's rose 1.2% after it easily topped analysts' forecasts for profits during the spring. Its sales grew worldwide.