Revolutionary War Project Needs 'Citizen Archivists'

Specifically, the NPS seeks "citizen archivists" to assist in transcribing the "Revolutionary War Pension and Bounty-Land-Warrant Application Files, NARA Record Group 15, M804." The Park Service describes the collection as a "the memories and experiences of Revolutionary War veterans and their widows," and says it "has largely gone untapped by all but the most expert and intrepid researchers." Many veterans were illiterate, and the records are often their oral testimonies made in front of witnesses. If you want to volunteer, register here. The task, which doesn't require previous experience, is meant to "unlock these stories of our first veterans," Suzanne Isaacs, community manager for the National Archives Catalog, tells CNN. (Read more Revolutionary War stories.)