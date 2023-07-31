A driver who slammed his SUV into a group of migrant workers outside of a North Carolina Walmart over the weekend did so on purpose, local police now say. Per a Lincolnton Police Department statement cited by NPR, the incident took place around 1:20pm on Sunday in Lincolnton, "in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle." The officials note that six of the workers suffered "various injuries" and were taken to a nearby hospital, though none of the injuries seem to be life-threatening.