A driver who slammed his SUV into a group of migrant workers outside of a North Carolina Walmart over the weekend did so on purpose, local police now say. Per a Lincolnton Police Department statement cited by NPR, the incident took place around 1:20pm on Sunday in Lincolnton, "in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle." The officials note that six of the workers suffered "various injuries" and were taken to a nearby hospital, though none of the injuries seem to be life-threatening.
Police say the driver of the SUV, described as an older white male, fled the scene afterward in "an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack." NBC News notes it's not clear where the migrants are from, and that authorities haven't deemed the incident a hate crime, though an investigation is still underway. Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or otherwise has information about it are asked to call Lincolnton police at 704-736-8900. (Read more North Carolina stories.)