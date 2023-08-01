A Week After Burying His Dad, Angus Cloud of Euphoria Dead at 25

Soon after returning to the US after laying his beloved father to rest in Ireland, Angus Cloud, who played the drug dealer Fezco on HBO's Euphoria, died at his family's northern California home. No cause of death has been released for Cloud, whom CBS News refers to as the "standout star" of the show that also stars Zendaya and Maude Apatow; NBC News calls him a "fan favorite." Sources tell TMZ that Cloud's mother called 911 from the Oakland home around 11:30am Monday to report a "possible overdose," saying her son didn't have a pulse. First responders pronounced him dead upon arrival at the scene.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," says his family in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend." Indeed, one of Cloud's final Instagram posts was an apparent tribute to his late father he posted in mid-July.

A source tells TMZ Cloud had been struggling with suicidal thoughts since burying his dad, and was staying with his family while working through the grief. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family's statement reads. Cloud had never acted before he was discovered by a casting agent who saw him on the street, and he had said in interviews that he never expected to be famous, People reports. Yahoo Entertainment rounds up tributes to Cloud from his colleagues on the show. (Read more obituary stories.)