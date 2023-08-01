Paul Reubens, best known for his Pee-wee Herman character, died Sunday night at age 70, his publicist says. In a statement shared Monday on Instagram, Reubens apologized to fans for not going public with his six-year battle with cancer. In his tribute to the comic actor, Steve Martin referred to the character's secret wish to fly, the AP reports. "Pee Wee got his wish to fly," Martin tweeted. "Thanks Paul Reubens for the brilliant off the wall comedy. Our boy Pee Wee..." More tributes:

Jimmy Kimmel: "Paul Reubens was like no one else—a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met."