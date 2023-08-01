Woman Arrested in Bahamas for Allegedly Plotting Hit on Husband

Police say that a Georgia couple's divorce took a turn from the nasty to the murderous, and the wife has now been arrested for allegedly plotting a hit on her estranged husband. Lindsay and Robert Shiver of Thomasville appeared to be a golden couple, frequently pictured on social media at their vacation home in the Bahamas with their three sons or attending events at Auburn University, where Robert, 38, once played football and Lindsay, 36, was once a cheerleader. But a source tells the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that it was in the Bahamas where Lindsay met Terrance Bethel, 28, who lives there, and started an affair with him.

Robert filed for divorce after finding out about the alleged affair, which Lindsay has denied in court papers. She then also filed for divorce, alleging Robert abused her, and the divorce proceedings quickly became contentious as the couple, who had been together since 2007 and married since 2010, fought over their multimillion-dollar fortune and custody of their children, Fox News reports. Robert briefly played in the NFL and is currently an insurance executive.

Police in the Bahamas were investigating a break-in at a restaurant earlier this month when, while searching the phone of one of the suspects in the break-in, they found WhatsApp messages discussing an alleged plot to kill Robert Shiver, People reports. Ultimately, his estranged wife was arrested along with her alleged lover, Bethel, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29, who was allegedly to be the hitman, Bahamas Court News reports. All three are currently jailed in the Bahamas and, after an initial court appearance last week, don't have another court appearance scheduled until October.