Some Britney Spears Fans Worry She Was Never Freed

Remember the "Free Britney" movement? Given that Britney Spears was freed from her controversial conservatorship more than a year ago, you might think that the movement is now a relic of pop-culture history. You would be wrong. Welcome to "Free Britney 2.0," as Rebecca Jennings labels it at Vulture. It seems that the original group "has splintered into distinct factions, each of which believes the other has turned its back on the original mission: helping Britney Spears." One of those factions, for example, is convinced that the entertainer isn't really free at all and is still under the control of her father and others behind the original conservatorship, collectively known as Team Con. Another faction thinks that faction is nuts and is doing Spears a disservice. Jennings seeks to untangle all of this, with interviews of key players involved.