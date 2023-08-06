Some Britney Spears Fans Worry She Was Never Freed

Remember the "Free Britney" movement? Given that Britney Spears was freed from her controversial conservatorship more than a year ago, you might think that the movement is now a relic of pop-culture history. You would be wrong. Welcome to "Free Britney 2.0," as Rebecca Jennings labels it at Vulture. It seems that the original group "has splintered into distinct factions, each of which believes the other has turned its back on the original mission: helping Britney Spears." One of those factions, for example, is convinced that the entertainer isn't really free at all and is still under the control of her father and others behind the original conservatorship, collectively known as Team Con. Another faction thinks that faction is nuts and is doing Spears a disservice. Jennings seeks to untangle all of this, with interviews of key players involved.
One nugget in the piece speaks to the strange nature of it all: "One theory, spread on TikTok and Instagram over the past year, has proposed that Spears is being held against her will in a mental-health facility, which would sound far-fetched had it not already happened once before," writes Jennings. (Last year, Spears corroborated something along those lines had happened to her in 2019.) Those who believe Spears remains controlled parse her social media posts for what they perceive as secret messages, even floating theories of body doubles. A key moment: One trio placed a 911 call on Spears' behalf in January of this year, one that caused police to investigate her well-being and label it a false alarm. Spears herself then asked fans to back off. Jennings sees the 911 call as a "turning point" in the Free Britney movement. (Read her full story.)