Simone Biles Returns. It Was Like She Never Left

Notice to the world's elite female gymnasts: Simone Biles is back. The 26-year-old returned to competition at the US Classic Saturday after taking two years off for mental health issues and easily dominated, reports USA Today. Biles won the competition by 5 points, an enormous margin—the New York Times notes it was about the same difference as the one between the gymnasts in second and 17th place. "I feel really good about where I am right now, mentally and physically," Biles said afterward, per the AP. "I still think there are some things to work on in my routines, but for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well. I'm very shocked. Surprised."