Simone Biles: I'm 'Officially Owens' Now

By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 23, 2023 6:20 AM CDT
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles walks with Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens after the Texans' practice at training camp, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Houston.   (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

It's a high-profile wedding in the world of sports: All-star gymnast Simone Biles married the NFL's Jonathan Owens, reports Page Six. "I do," wrote Biles, 26, in a photo caption she posted on social media. "Officially Owens," she added. Her husband is a 27-year-old safety for the Houston Texans. The two met online just before the pandemic, notes CNN, and spent much of it together.

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Owens told the Texas Monthly in 2021. “So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.” Biles, who has seven Olympic medals, is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. She made headlines at the last Olympics when she sat out most of her events, prioritizing her mental wellbeing over the medal count. (Read more Simone Biles stories.)

