Someone in Florida won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had lasted for nearly four months. A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers drawn were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the yellow ball, 14. Before the big win Tuesday night, there'd been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18, per the AP . That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in US history.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are very rare, thanks to odds of 1 in 302.6 million. The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump-sum option, which for Tuesday's jackpot is an estimated $783.3 million. The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. Meanwhile, the New York Times looks at the 10 largest lottery jackpots in US history.