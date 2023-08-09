Man Accused of Threatening Biden Shot by FBI Agents

A Utah man accused of threatening President Biden and other officials was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was due to arrive in the state Wednesday. Officials said the man was killed at his Provo home around 6:15am local time after "special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence," NBC News reports. Charging documents identified the man as Craig Deleeuw Robertson. According to a criminal complaint , Robertson threatened the president in a social media post Monday, saying, "I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old Ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 Sniper rifle."

The complaint refers to the post as a "willful true threat to kill or cause injury to kill President Biden," ABC reports. The complaint states that Robertson was facing three counts: "interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat," per ABC. In March, Robertson allegedly threatened to kill New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the state criminal investigation of Donald Trump, Fox 13 reports. In one of dozens of social media posts included in the complaint, Robertson said he wanted to shoot Bragg in the forehead and watch him die.

"I'll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected," he wrote. In other posts, he shared photos of his firearms and fantasized about killing officials including Attorney General Merrick Garland. After FBI agents spoke to him in March, he posted that the agents didn't know how close they had come to "violent eradication." It's not clear whether he was armed when the FBI went to his home Wednesday. The FBI said in a statement that the shooting is being reviewed by its Inspection Division and "as this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide." (Read more Utah stories.)