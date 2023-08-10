Presidential Candidate Assassinated in Ecuador

A campaign event in Ecuador took a horrific turn Wednesday when gunfire rang out and opposition candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated. The former lawmaker was killed a political rally for the Movimiento Construye (or Build Movement ) political party at a school north of the capital Quito ahead of the first round of elections on Aug. 20, CNN reports. Villavicencio, who had been polling at around 7.5% per Fox News , was one of seven presidential candidates who had been under police protection, police said earlier this week. A suspect in the assassination was shot dead during a shootout after the incident, the local prosecutor's office says, per Reuters .

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said he was "outraged and shocked" by the assassination, and vowed justice would be served. "Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law will fall on them," he said. Located between two of the biggest drug-producing locations around the globe, Peru and Colombia, Ecuador has become a part of the cocaine trafficking routes and has become more violent as rival gangs fight to control areas and distribute narcotics. Villavicencio himself addressed the violence in a May interview, saying his country had become a "narco state" and suggesting the armed forces and police needed to push back against the "political mafia." (Read more Ecuador stories.)