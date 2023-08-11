Mexico's New Airline Will Be Run by the Army

Mexico is getting a new airline with an old name—and it's going to be run by the country's military. The government said Thursday that the airline will be launched later this year under the name of Mexicana de Aviacion, the national carrier that went bust in 2010, reports Reuters. The government said it paid $48 million for the rights to the Mexicana brand. Ticket sales could begin as soon as September. The AP reports that the airline is being run by the army, but pilots and flight attendants won't be soldiers—the government said Boeing, from which the airline is leasing 10 Boeing 737-800 jets, will also provide pilots and cabin crew.