Star Pitcher-DH Is Tired, for Some Reason

The Los Angeles Angels have gotten a lot of work out of Shohei Ohtani this season. As a designated hitter, he has a .305 batting average, with 83 RBI, and he leads the American League in home runs with 40. As a starting pitcher, Ohtani has a 10-5 record in 22 starts, with an ERA of 3.17 in 130 2/3 innings, USA Today reports. He hasn't had a day off since early May, per CBS Sports. Although he's not known as a complainer, Ohtani has told his manager that his pitching arm is bothering him a bit. So he won't make his next start on the mound, which was scheduled for Wednesday.
"He's assured me there's no pain, there's no injury," Angels manager Phil Nevin said Sunday. "He's got some regular arm fatigue that some go through at times." Ohtani told reporters recently that his arm had been cramping, which he attributed to the fatigue. He told Nevin he expects to miss only one start as a pitcher. During his unprecedented season, the two-way star has appeared in 116 of his team's 118 games. That pace isn't changing: Though he won't pitch Wednesday, he'll be in the lineup as the DH. (Read more MLB stories.)