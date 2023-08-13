Star Pitcher-DH Is Tired, for Some Reason

The Los Angeles Angels have gotten a lot of work out of Shohei Ohtani this season. As a designated hitter, he has a .305 batting average, with 83 RBI, and he leads the American League in home runs with 40. As a starting pitcher, Ohtani has a 10-5 record in 22 starts, with an ERA of 3.17 in 130 2/3 innings, USA Today reports. He hasn't had a day off since early May, per CBS Sports. Although he's not known as a complainer, Ohtani has told his manager that his pitching arm is bothering him a bit. So he won't make his next start on the mound, which was scheduled for Wednesday.