'Flash Mob' With Bear Spray Steals $100K Worth of Stuff From LA Mall

Two "flash mob" style robberies have hit Los Angeles-area malls in the past week, the most recent of which involved bear spray being deployed against security guards who tried to stop the shoplifters. In that incident, which took place at the Nordstrom inside the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park, a group of 30 to 50 people descended upon the store Saturday around 4pm, NBC Los Angeles reports. Two security guards who confronted the mob were hit with the spray, which can inflame a person's eyes and upper respiratory system, as the thieves grabbed an estimated $60,000 to $100,000 worth of luxury clothing and handbags before running from the scene, police say.

Ambulances responded, but it's not clear whether anyone was transported to a hospital. No arrests were reported, but police say they have leads and authorities are vowing justice will be served. The incident came days after a similar mob of at least 30 people descended upon a Yves Saint Laurent store at The Americana at Brand mall in Glendale last Tuesday, USA Today reports. In that incident, about $300,000 worth of high-end goods were taken. These types of robberies, which are on the rise, "involve a large, coordinated group of individuals simultaneously rushing into the store, overwhelming staff and taking it over," Glendale police say. "The suspects grab as much merchandise as possible before fleeing in multiple vehicles." (Read more robbery stories.)