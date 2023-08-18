Trump Cancels Press Conference His Advisers Were Worried About

Donald Trump was expected to speak out against the election interference charges he faces in Georgia during a Monday press conference, but that press conference has now been canceled. In a post to his Truth Social network Thursday, the former president wrote, per ABC News, "Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!" Sources tell CNN some of Trump's team members had been surprised by his original plans to hold a news conference, and that some of his advisers warned him doing so could complicate his legal situation.