Trump Cancels Press Conference His Advisers Were Worried About

Donald Trump was expected to speak out against the election interference charges he faces in Georgia during a Monday press conference, but that press conference has now been canceled. In a post to his Truth Social network Thursday, the former president wrote, per ABC News, "Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!" Sources tell CNN some of Trump's team members had been surprised by his original plans to hold a news conference, and that some of his advisers warned him doing so could complicate his legal situation.
Trump also appeared on Fox Business Thursday and addressed the Georgia indictment for the first time on camera. "I have four of them now, if you look," he said, per CNN. "I mean, this is not even possible. Four, over the next, last couple of months. And frankly, it discredits everything. And they're all very similar in the sense that they're, there's no basis for them." He also used a favorite phrase, "witch hunt," to describe the charges. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)