The Coast Guard has an update on four divers who went missing over the weekend off the coast of North Carolina, and it's a good one: The men have been found alive, reports CNN . An early Monday post from USCG Mid-Atlantic on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted that the divers were picked up in waters nearly 50 miles southeast of the Cape Fear River.

According to a release, the Coast Guard received an alert around noon on Sunday that the foursome who'd launched from the pleasure boat Big Bill's hadn't resurfaced. A "multi-asset search and rescue effort" was initiated, which included help from the US Navy. Rescue crews deployed a search helicopter, a couple of HC-130 Hercules aircraft, and several water vessels.

The AP notes that the section of ocean off of the Carolinas is a popular diving spot, with hundreds of shipwrecks that have lent the area its nickname, "Graveyard of the Atlantic." The divers' identities haven't been released, and it's still not clear what happened to them or what condition they're in. (Read more divers stories.)