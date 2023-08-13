Georgia's Case Against Trump to Reach Grand Jury This Week

Witnesses including a former lieutenant governor say they expect to testify on Tuesday, an indication that a Georgia grand jury will begin hearing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump this week. Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi confirmed their appearances have been scheduled, CNN reports. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to start her presentation to jurors on Monday, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , which would mean the grand jury's decision on indictments could be publicly known sometime Tuesday. More than a dozen people could face criminal charges concerning efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Duncan addressed his appearance before jurors in a post Saturday on X. "I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election," he wrote. "Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness." A former Trump backer, the Republican was in office at the time of the election. In his role as president of the state Senate, Duncan removed titles from three legislators who supported Trump in his effort to overturn the election of leadership positions. Chidi, who came across a meeting of sham fake electors at the state Capitol, also posted that he's been asked to appear Tuesday.

Other potential witnesses said they have not yet been summoned, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was lobbied by Trump over the phone to "find" enough votes for him to defeat Joe Biden in the state. "How can they charge me in Georgia?" Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social. "The phone call was perfect." Willis opened her investigation in early 2021, shortly after Trump made that call. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)