Woman Slips on Prosciutto, Sues

Lawsuit says accident at Eataly Boston caused 'loss of enjoyment of life'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2023 4:56 PM CDT
Lawsuit Blames Prosciutto for Ankle Fracture
Alice Cohen slipped on prosciutto at the Boston market and eatery, according to the lawsuit.   (Getty Images/Marina07)

A woman who says she lost her "enjoyment of life" after stripping on a stray slice of prosciutto is suing Eataly Boston. According to New Hampshire resident Alice Cohen's lawsuit, she was shopping at the Italian market last October when she approached an area where free samples were being handed out and "slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto on the floor, injuring her left ankle resulting in a fracture," the Boston Globe reports. The lawsuit accuses Eataly of breaching its duty to customers "by failing to ensure that the floor was free from unnecessarily dangerous conditions"—including wafer-thin slices of dry-cured ham.

The lawsuit blames alleged negligence for the ankle injury, "as well as loss of enjoyment of life, and experiencing great pain and suffering." Cohen's husband Ronald is named as a plaintiff because he "has suffered from the loss of consortium for his wife," reports NBC News. According to court documents, Alice Cohen's medical expenses, including physical therapy, topped $7,500. The Cohens are seeking a jury trial and more than $50,000 in damages. (Read more lawsuit stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X