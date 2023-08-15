Woman Slips on Prosciutto, Sues

A woman who says she lost her "enjoyment of life" after stripping on a stray slice of prosciutto is suing Eataly Boston. According to New Hampshire resident Alice Cohen's lawsuit, she was shopping at the Italian market last October when she approached an area where free samples were being handed out and "slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto on the floor, injuring her left ankle resulting in a fracture," the Boston Globe reports. The lawsuit accuses Eataly of breaching its duty to customers "by failing to ensure that the floor was free from unnecessarily dangerous conditions"—including wafer-thin slices of dry-cured ham.
The lawsuit blames alleged negligence for the ankle injury, "as well as loss of enjoyment of life, and experiencing great pain and suffering." Cohen's husband Ronald is named as a plaintiff because he "has suffered from the loss of consortium for his wife," reports NBC News. According to court documents, Alice Cohen's medical expenses, including physical therapy, topped $7,500. The Cohens are seeking a jury trial and more than $50,000 in damages. (Read more lawsuit stories.)