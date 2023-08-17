Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Headed for Divorce: Sources

Asghari reportedly filed for divorce Wednesday
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 17, 2023 12:16 AM CDT
It's apparently over for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, according to sources who spoke to multiple outlets including TMZ and People. According to TMZ, there's been trouble for months, with screaming fights in which Spears allegedly "got physical" with her spouse of just over a year, and Asghari—who was reportedly frustrated with Spears' erratic behavior—often sleeping elsewhere. Sources say the final straw was a fight in which Asghari confronted Spears over rumors she cheated on him; it's not clear whether the rumors are true, but he reportedly moved out of the couple's home and on Wednesday filed for divorce, listing July 28 as the date of separation. Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41, met in 2016 on the set of one of Spears' music videos, got engaged in 2021, and got married last year.

"They're separated and it's best for Britney," a source tells NBC News. Neither Spears nor Asghari have yet commented on the reports, but E! reports on a "cryptic" message Spears posted on Instagram Thursday as the reports were coming out; in it, she says she will soon be purchasing a horse. As for how messy things might get, a source tells Page Six that Asghari is angling for more money than the couple agreed upon in their prenup. Per the source, he's "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)

