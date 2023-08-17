Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Headed for Divorce: Sources

It's apparently over for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, according to sources who spoke to multiple outlets including TMZ and People. According to TMZ, there's been trouble for months, with screaming fights in which Spears allegedly "got physical" with her spouse of just over a year, and Asghari—who was reportedly frustrated with Spears' erratic behavior—often sleeping elsewhere. Sources say the final straw was a fight in which Asghari confronted Spears over rumors she cheated on him; it's not clear whether the rumors are true, but he reportedly moved out of the couple's home and on Wednesday filed for divorce, listing July 28 as the date of separation. Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41, met in 2016 on the set of one of Spears' music videos, got engaged in 2021, and got married last year.