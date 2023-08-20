Carters' Grandson: It's the 'Final Chapter'

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's grandson tells People that the "final chapter" has arrived for his grandparents. The former president entered hospice care in February and the former first lady was diagnosed with dementia three months later. "It's clear we're in the final chapter," said Josh Carter in a health update. Jimmy is 98, and Rosalynn turned 96 on Friday, notes the AP. And yet, both are doing perhaps better in the day-to-day than many might expect:
- Jimmy: "He's still fully Jimmy Carter," says his grandson. "He's just tired. I mean he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he's received] and has felt the love."
- Rosalynn: "She still knows who we are, for the most part—that we are family," says Josh. "My grandmother is still able to form new memories."
The AP notes that Rosalynn celebrated her birthday at their home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family. The Carters have been married for 77 years, notes CNN, making them the longest-married presidential couple in history. "They are still holding hands," says their grandson. "It's just amazing." (Read more Jimmy Carter
stories.)