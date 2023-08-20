Carters' Grandson: It's the 'Final Chapter'

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's grandson tells People that the "final chapter" has arrived for his grandparents. The former president entered hospice care in February and the former first lady was diagnosed with dementia three months later. "It's clear we're in the final chapter," said Josh Carter in a health update. Jimmy is 98, and Rosalynn turned 96 on Friday, notes the AP. And yet, both are doing perhaps better in the day-to-day than many might expect:

Jimmy: "He's still fully Jimmy Carter," says his grandson. "He's just tired. I mean he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he's received] and has felt the love."