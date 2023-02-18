Jimmy Carter to Receive Hospice Care at Home

Former president makes decision after series of hospital stays
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 18, 2023 3:35 PM CST
Jimmy Carter Chooses Hospice Care at Home
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., in 2019.   (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Former President Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospital care at his Georgia home, the Carter Center announced Saturday. The statement said he made the decision after a series of brief stays in the hospital, ABC News reports, without specifying any ailments. Carter has chosen "to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement said. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

Carter is the oldest living president and the nation's longest-lived president. His health issues have included brain cancer, which he beat in 2015, per CNN. Other health problems and the pandemic led him to stop teaching Sunday School, though Carter remained involved in Maranatha Baptist Church. He celebrated his 98th birthday last fall at home with his wife, Rosalynn, family, and friends, a week after the couple rode in their hometown's annual Peanut Festival. Carter, a Democrat who was the nation's 39th president, held office from 1977 to 1981. The peanut farmer from Plains has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a Grammy Award. (Read more Jimmy Carter stories.)

