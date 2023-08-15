Politics / Donald Trump Georgia Grand Jury Returns Indictments, but Details Scant No word yet on who is charged, or on the charges themselves By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Aug 14, 2023 8:36 PM CDT Copied Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File) The grand jury investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia has indeed returned indictments in the case—but there's no word yet on who is charged or what they have been charged with, reports the New York Times. The details are expected to be released in a matter of hours as the documents are processed. CNN reports that the grand jury returned 10 indictments in all on Monday and did not reject any of the indictments presented by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She has been investigating the efforts by Trump and his associates to swing the results in his favor for more than two years. Details on the probe here. story continues below Trump himself seized on a strange afternoon gaffe to bolster his assertion that the system is rigged against him. The gaffe involved a document listing charges to be brought against Trump being posted, then quickly deleted, on a court website, while the grand jury was still in session. The circumstances about what happened remained unclear Monday night, but Trump took notice. "The Grand Jury testimony has not even FINISHED—but it's clear the District Attorney has already decided how this case will end," Trump wrote in a campaign fundraising email sent out to donors, per the AP. "This is an absolute DISGRACE." (Read more Donald Trump stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up