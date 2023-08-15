Georgia Grand Jury Returns Indictments, but Details Scant

The grand jury investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia has indeed returned indictments in the case—but there's no word yet on who is charged or what they have been charged with, reports the New York Times. The details are expected to be released in a matter of hours as the documents are processed. CNN reports that the grand jury returned 10 indictments in all on Monday and did not reject any of the indictments presented by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She has been investigating the efforts by Trump and his associates to swing the results in his favor for more than two years. Details on the probe here.