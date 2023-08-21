Cuban Coach Disappears From Little League World Series

This is the first year a team from Cuba has taken part in the Little League World Series, which has been held every since 1947—and they might be going home minus one coach. Little League officials say Jose Perez left the complex where the teams are staying in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Saturday night and did not return, PennLive reports. The team from Bayamo, Cuba, was eliminated the next day with a 3-2 loss to Panama. Little League International didn't say whether the disappearance was being considered a defection.