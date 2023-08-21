NFL Veteran Charged With Hit-and-Run, Striking Witness

An NFL veteran faces multiple charges in South Carolina after police said he drove a pickup truck into four vehicles, struck a woman in the face, and fled the scene. Robert Quinn, a defensive back, turned himself in to Summerville police on Friday, per Yahoo Sports . The charges against Quinn include third-degree felony assault and battery, hit and run of an attended vehicle, and four counts of hit and run of an unattended vehicle. Quinn, 33, a defensive end who played for the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles last season, is a free agent who has been named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Police reported arriving at a subdivision to find four unoccupied vehicles that had been struck, per Fox News. A gate and a light post also showed damage. A woman told police she was sitting in her driveway when the pickup slammed into two parked vehicles. The driver walked over to her and offered to buy her beer, the police report says she told investigators, before grabbing her by the shoulders, saying "listen to me," and striking her "across the face with an open hand." He got back into his truck, hit another car, and fled on foot, the report says. (Read more hit-and-run stories.)