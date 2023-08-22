Dick's Sporting Goods: Shoplifters Are Killing Us

Dick's Sporting Goods posted weak second-quarter numbers on Tuesday—and it placed a large share of the blame on shoplifters. The retailer missed Wall Street forecasts as it reported a 23% plunge in profits for the quarter, reports CNBC, and shares in the company were down nearly 25% at midday as a result. The company blamed "shrink," an industry term that encompasses theft as well as goods gone missing for internal reasons, such as accounting errors, per CNN. "Our profitability was short of our expectations due in large part to the impact of elevated inventory shrink, an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers," said CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement.