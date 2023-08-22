Dick's Sporting Goods: Shoplifters Are Killing Us

Retailer posts lousy earnings reports, blames rising theft as a big reason
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 22, 2023 3:27 PM CDT
Dick's Sporting Goods: Shoplifters Are Killing Us
A Dick's Sporting Goods store at Pittsburgh Mills Mall in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.   (Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

Dick's Sporting Goods posted weak second-quarter numbers on Tuesday—and it placed a large share of the blame on shoplifters. The retailer missed Wall Street forecasts as it reported a 23% plunge in profits for the quarter, reports CNBC, and shares in the company were down nearly 25% at midday as a result. The company blamed "shrink," an industry term that encompasses theft as well as goods gone missing for internal reasons, such as accounting errors, per CNN. "Our profitability was short of our expectations due in large part to the impact of elevated inventory shrink, an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers," said CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement.

Hobart, however, made clear she was primarily blaming "organized retail crime and theft in general" when referring to shrink. The Wall Street Journal reports that Macy's also reported weaker-than-expected earnings, and its chief executive similarly cited theft as a contributing factor. Jeff Gennette said the retailer is taking steps to curb the problem, including removing what the Journal calls "high-theft" items from store entrances. Earlier this year, Target warned that it expected to lose half a billion dollars to theft, notes CNN. (Across the country, malls and stores have been victimized by youths taking part in smash-and-grab, or "flash rob," incidents.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X