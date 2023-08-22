Cops: Pilot Who Hit 'Breaking Point' Took Ax to Parking Barrier

United Airlines pilot Kenneth Henderson Jones was apparently having a rough day on Aug. 2—which was bad news for a parking lot barrier he encountered at Denver International Airport. The 63-year-old pilot was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after he attacked the exit barrier with a full-sized ax, hitting it 23 times and knocking it off its base, CBS Colorado reports. Video shows that he then scuffled with an airport employee who tried to take the ax away from him. The ax was taken from him after more employees arrived at the scene. Police say Jones told them he "just hit his breaking point." Nobody was injured in the struggle, authorities say. Jones caused an estimated $700 in damage.

A police report states that Jones, who is rated to fly large jets including Boeing 757s and 767s, told officers that he was trying to leave the airport lot but was there were lines of six cars at each of the three exit barriers, Fox News reports. He told police that he grabbed the ax from his car to "get rid of issues for everyone waiting." He was allowed to drive away after speaking to officers and has a court date next month. The airline says Jones "was removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation." CBS reports that the pilot has no previous arrest record in Colorado. (Read more Denver International Airport stories.)