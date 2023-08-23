8 Die in Moscow Sewer Disaster

Russian authorities are seeking the organizers of a tour that took people into Moscow's sewer system during heavy rains, with tragic results. In what Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called a "terrible tragedy," eight people, including a tour guide, died Sunday after flooding trapped them in the sewer system, the BBC reports. According to reports in Russian media, the group had been exploring the underground Neblinka river, a tributary of the Moskva, when it rose sharply. All eight bodies have been recovered, some of them from the Moskva, authorities say.