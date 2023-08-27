10 Best US Cities for Dogs

Orlando, Florida, is the apparently place to be if you're a dog. So says Lawn Starter, which ranked the 200 largest cities in the US on canine friendliness. Factors included the share of dog-friendly rental properties; the number vets, groomers, and dog parks; how easy it is to walk a dog; and even the share of restaurants that let pooches on the premises. In general, southern and southwestern cities fared the best. Paterson, New Jersey, finished dead last.
Most dog-friendly cities:
- Orlando, Florida, 49.55 total score
- Tampa, Florida, 47.08
- Alexandria, Virginia, 46.92
- Austin, Texas, 46.41
- Richmond, Virginia, 46.15
- San Diego, California, 45.79
- Atlanta, Georgia, 45.62
- Scottsdale, Arizona, 45.62
- Knoxville, Tennessee, 44.09
- Miami, Florida, 44.04
Least dog-friendly cities:
- Hialeah, Florida, 18.94
- Kansas City, Kansas, 18.64
- Springfield, Massachusetts, 18.53
- West Valley City, Utah, 17.68
- Brownsville, Texas, 15.92
- Laredo, Texas, 15.07
- Bridgeport, Connecticut, 14.96
- Newark, New Jersey, 14.81
- Detroit, Michigan, 14.20
- Paterson, New Jersey, 14.04
