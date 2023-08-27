10 Best US Cities for Dogs

Orlando, Florida, is the apparently place to be if you're a dog. So says Lawn Starter, which ranked the 200 largest cities in the US on canine friendliness. Factors included the share of dog-friendly rental properties; the number vets, groomers, and dog parks; how easy it is to walk a dog; and even the share of restaurants that let pooches on the premises. In general, southern and southwestern cities fared the best. Paterson, New Jersey, finished dead last.



Most dog-friendly cities:

Orlando, Florida, 49.55 total score Tampa, Florida, 47.08 Alexandria, Virginia, 46.92 Austin, Texas, 46.41 Richmond, Virginia, 46.15 San Diego, California, 45.79 Atlanta, Georgia, 45.62 Scottsdale, Arizona, 45.62 Knoxville, Tennessee, 44.09 Miami, Florida, 44.04