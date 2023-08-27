US /
10 Best US Cities for Dogs

Orlando, Florida, is tops
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 27, 2023 8:00 AM CDT
Orlando, Florida, is the apparently place to be if you're a dog. So says Lawn Starter, which ranked the 200 largest cities in the US on canine friendliness. Factors included the share of dog-friendly rental properties; the number vets, groomers, and dog parks; how easy it is to walk a dog; and even the share of restaurants that let pooches on the premises. In general, southern and southwestern cities fared the best. Paterson, New Jersey, finished dead last.

Most dog-friendly cities:

  1. Orlando, Florida, 49.55 total score
  2. Tampa, Florida, 47.08
  3. Alexandria, Virginia, 46.92
  4. Austin, Texas, 46.41
  5. Richmond, Virginia, 46.15
  6. San Diego, California, 45.79
  7. Atlanta, Georgia, 45.62
  8. Scottsdale, Arizona, 45.62
  9. Knoxville, Tennessee, 44.09
  10. Miami, Florida, 44.04

Least dog-friendly cities:

  1. Hialeah, Florida, 18.94
  2. Kansas City, Kansas, 18.64
  3. Springfield, Massachusetts, 18.53
  4. West Valley City, Utah, 17.68
  5. Brownsville, Texas, 15.92
  6. Laredo, Texas, 15.07
  7. Bridgeport, Connecticut, 14.96
  8. Newark, New Jersey, 14.81
  9. Detroit, Michigan, 14.20
  10. Paterson, New Jersey, 14.04
