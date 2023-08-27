"They were among the wealthiest murder victims in history." And nearly six years later, the December 2017 murders of Barry and Honey Sherman have yet to be solved. No suspects have been named, but as Matthew Campbell and Ari Altstedter write for Bloomberg Businessweek, police and the private team hired by the Shermans' adult children "have turned up a great deal about the Shermans and their world"—largely details that weren't known when Bloomberg Businessweek last dove into the case in 2018. Their lengthy article makes use of legal filings, police documents, private documents, and off-the-record interviews to fill in some of the blanks about what's transpired in the years since the Toronto couple were found dead next to their indoor pool with belts around their necks.