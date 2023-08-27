"They were among the wealthiest murder victims in history." And nearly six years later, the December 2017 murders of Barry and Honey Sherman have yet to be solved. No suspects have been named, but as Matthew Campbell and Ari Altstedter write for Bloomberg Businessweek, police and the private team hired by the Shermans' adult children "have turned up a great deal about the Shermans and their world"—largely details that weren't known when Bloomberg Businessweek last dove into the case in 2018. Their lengthy article makes use of legal filings, police documents, private documents, and off-the-record interviews to fill in some of the blanks about what's transpired in the years since the Toronto couple were found dead next to their indoor pool with belts around their necks.
Campbell and Altstedter make clear that the formerly close-knit family has seen relations deteriorate. Two of the couple's children—Jonathon, now 40, and Alexandra, 37—stopped speaking in 2019. Four sources say Alexandra cut off contact after suspecting Jonathon may have had a hand in the murders; police sources say there's no evidence of that. All the children have cut ties with Honey's sister, Mary Shechtman, apparently after Shechtman began insisting Honey's plan had been to leave her hundreds of millions (Barry Sherman's net worth was an estimated $3.6 billion). The full article also delves into breakdowns between the kids and various employees of Apotex, the generic pharmaceutical producer Sherman founded, as well as the manager of the family's holding company. (Read it here.)