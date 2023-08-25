Priscilla Presley on Lisa Marie's Last Days: 'Something Not Right'

In an extensive interview with the Hollywood Reporter , Priscilla Presley recounts the experience she says she wouldn't "wish on any mother"—the final days of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January at age 54 after a complication related to bariatric surgery she'd had years prior. "I did know there was something not right," Priscilla Presley tells THR, recalling the night of the Golden Globes on January 10, when she and Lisa Marie went to the Chateau Marmont after the awards ceremony to celebrate Austin Butler's win for playing Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis. The night started out wonderfully before things took a turn, Presley says.

"We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs," she recalls. "I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn't even had a drink yet. She goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, you can't even have a drink.' … It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, 'Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.' We immediately got up and left." It was two days later when Lisa Marie's ex-husband called to tell Priscilla her daughter was hospitalized after collapsing due to a cardiac episode while he was at her home, the Los Angeles Times reports. She had already died by the time her mother made it to the hospital, and Priscilla says, "I still can't believe it." The full interview, in which Presley also discusses her relationship with her granddaughter and her own upcoming biopic, is here. (Read more Priscilla Presley stories.)