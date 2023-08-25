Zillow to Offer 1% Down Payments

With interest rates at their highest point in more than 20 years, Zillow is planning to boost the real estate market by offering offering homebuyers a deal: a down payment of 1%. And Zillow will kick in 2% of that down payment at closing, CBS News reports. The program will begin in Arizona before expanding to other states, the company said. Rents are on the rise, as well, making it difficult for potential homebuyers to save up a down payment, said a senior macroeconomist for Zillow Home Loans. Initiatives such as this will lower "the potential barriers to homeownership for those who qualify," said Orphe Divounguy.