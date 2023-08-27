Officially, Gran Turismo Passes Barbie

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story and Barbie are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig's pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures reported that Gran Turismo opened with $17.3 million over the weekend, while Warner Bros. estimated that Barbie, in its sixth week of release, took in $17.1 million. Those totals could change when final ticket sales are counted Monday. Due to a few wrinkles, it's all but certain that Barbie sold more tickets than any other movie Friday through Sunday, even if Gran Turismo is claiming the crown, the AP reports.

One reason: It was an unusual weekend in multiplexes. US movie theaters held the second National Cinema Day on Sunday, with $4 tickets to all films and showtimes at nearly all of the country's theaters. Barbie was expected to be easily the top draw during the discounted day, with a particular boost coming from repeat viewings. With a domestic total of $594.8 million in ticket sales, Barbie has passed The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) to become the year's biggest domestic hit. With $1.34 billion worldwide, Barbie will also soon surpass the leading $1.35 billion worldwide tally of Mario.

