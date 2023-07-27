LeBron Breaks Silence on Son: 'Safe and Healthy'

LeBron James addressed the public for the first time since son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, thanking supporters without providing too much detail on the 18-year-old's recovery:

Bronny lost consciousness while practicing as a freshman with his USC basketball team, and he was brought the hospital as a serious "Code 3," meaning lights and sirens with his ambulance, per the Los Angeles Times. Sudden cardiac arrest in someone so young is rare, though it still accounts for about nine deaths per year among NCAA student-athletes, reports CNN. For reasons that are unclear, young Black athletes face a greater risk, particularly basketball players.

"Adolescent male basketball players and college male basketball players, for reasons that we don't fully understand, are by far our single highest risk group of athletes for sudden cardiac arrest," says Dr. Jonathan Drezner of the University of Washington Medical Center. "In my opinion, they should all be screened with more robust and intensive cardiac screening than occurs typically." The LAT notes that another USC player, Vince Iwuchukwu, suffered cardiac arrest about a year ago and was able to resume playing six months later. (Read more LeBron James stories.)