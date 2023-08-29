UNC Grad Student Charged in Campus Murder

Authorities charged a University of North Carolina graduate student Tuesday with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his faculty advisor, in an attack that caused a campus lockdown while police searched for the gunman. Tailei Qi, 34, was due in court later Tuesday for an initial hearing in the Monday killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building on the Chapel Hill campus. In addition to the murder count, he is charged with having a 9mm handgun on educational property, according to a warrant for his arrest. Yan was an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences who had worked for the university since 2019, UNC said in a statement Tuesday.

The AP reports that in a page that has been taken down since the attack, Qi was listed on the school's website as a graduate student in Yan's research group and Yan was listed as his adviser. NBC News reports that links on Qi's LinkedIn page to papers he helped author includes on published in July in Advanced Optical Materials that listed Yan as a co-author. Qi, who lives in Chapel Hill, was arrested during a roughly three-hour lockdown that followed the shooting. CNN reports police have yet to find the gun used in the shooting and say they don't yet know a motive.

Yan led the Yan Research Group, which Qi joined last year, according to the group's UNC webpage. He earned his PhD in materials engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York and previously worked as an assistant professor at Clarkson University. Qi is a graduate student in the department of applied physical sciences who studies nanopartical synthesis and light-matter interaction. He moved to the US from China after earning a bachelor's degree in physics at Wuhan University, according to the UNC webpage for the Yan Research Group.

Campus police received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Caudill Labs just after 1pm Monday. Clayton Ulm, 23, a graduate student, said he was in a class of about 50 to 70 people when the alarm system went off; screens in the classroom also glared with a lockdown order. "Then there was quite a bit of panic as students were trying to figure out what to do," Ulm wrote in a LinkedIn message. "Then we all started hiding beneath our chairs and under desks. Some students went and locked the doors." Students started listening to police scanners to try to get information about where the shooter was, Ulm said. The panic eventually subsided, and people were allowed to use the nearby restrooms. Still, he called it "surreal seeing the mass panic."