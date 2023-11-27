These Are the Most Sinful Cities in America

Christian teachings have long warned against the seven deadly sins, yet since the beginning of time, humans just can't seem to lick their related vices. WalletHub wanted to see which US cities are rife with people acting "illicitly," so it examined more than 180 of the largest metropolitan areas, using more than three dozen metrics in seven key categories: anger and hatred (e.g., violent crimes); jealousy (fraud, identity theft); excesses and vices (excessive drinking, fast-food joints, drug ODs); greed (casinos, gambling disorders); lust (adult entertainment establishments); vanity (tanning salons and plastic surgery0; and laziness (volunteerism rates, exercise rates). Las Vegas, aka "Sin City," unsurprisingly claimed the honor of "most sinful," while Hawaii's Pearl City ranked as most virtuous:
Most Sinful Cities
Least Sinful Cities
- Las Vegas (No. 1 overall and in "Greed" category)
- Houston (No. 1 in "Lust" category)
- Philadelphia
- Los Angeles (No. 1 in "Vanity" category)
- Atlanta
- Denver
- Dallas
- Phoenix
- Miami
- Cleveland
- Laredo, Texas
- West Valley City, Utah
- Cape Coral, Florida
- South Burlington, Vermont
- Columbia, Maryland
- Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Fremont, California
- Pearl City, Hawaii
