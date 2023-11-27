US /
sin

These Are the Most Sinful Cities in America

Las Vegas ranks No. 1 on WalletHub's list, while Pearl City, Hawaii, proves most virtuous
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 27, 2023 2:51 PM CST
These Are the Most Sinful Cities in America
Take your pick.   (Getty Images/RTimages)

Christian teachings have long warned against the seven deadly sins, yet since the beginning of time, humans just can't seem to lick their related vices. WalletHub wanted to see which US cities are rife with people acting "illicitly," so it examined more than 180 of the largest metropolitan areas, using more than three dozen metrics in seven key categories: anger and hatred (e.g., violent crimes); jealousy (fraud, identity theft); excesses and vices (excessive drinking, fast-food joints, drug ODs); greed (casinos, gambling disorders); lust (adult entertainment establishments); vanity (tanning salons and plastic surgery0; and laziness (volunteerism rates, exercise rates). Las Vegas, aka "Sin City," unsurprisingly claimed the honor of "most sinful," while Hawaii's Pearl City ranked as most virtuous:

Most Sinful Cities

  1. Las Vegas (No. 1 overall and in "Greed" category)
  2. Houston (No. 1 in "Lust" category)
  3. Philadelphia
  4. Los Angeles (No. 1 in "Vanity" category)
  5. Atlanta
  6. Denver
  7. Dallas
  8. Phoenix
  9. Miami
  10. Cleveland

Least Sinful Cities
  1. Laredo, Texas
  2. West Valley City, Utah
  3. Cape Coral, Florida
  4. South Burlington, Vermont
  5. Columbia, Maryland
  6. Port St. Lucie, Florida
  7. Madison, Wisconsin
  8. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  9. Fremont, California
  10. Pearl City, Hawaii

Check out how other cities fared here. (Not sure how much sin is going on here, but this is America's happiest city.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X