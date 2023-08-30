There's a Celestial Event Tonight You Won't See Again Till 2037

If you're midway through another boring Wednesday, here's how to jazz things up: Go outside tonight and gawk at a celestial sight that won't be seen again for another 14 years. As Space.com reports, a pretty rare super blue moon will be dangling in the skies on Wednesday night, and another won't come around until 2037.

For those not in the know, it's a blue moon because it's the second full moon we've seen this month, and it's super because the moon happens to be hanging out closer to Earth, making it appear especially big and bright. The super blue moon makes its appearance around 7:10pm ET on Wednesday, and it leaves us around sunrise on Thursday, at 6:46am. Crappy weather, cloud cover, or light pollution where you are? You can catch a livestream here. (Read more blue moon stories.)