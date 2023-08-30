McConnell Freezes Up Again

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up during a press conference in Kentucky Wednesday, a month after he experienced a similar episode while talking to reporters at the Capitol. McConnell spoke for several minutes at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum before freezing up while taking questions from the press, WLWT reports. NBC News reports that the 81-year-old paused for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election and remained frozen after an aide asked, "Did you hear the question, senator?"