McConnell Freezes Up Again

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up during a press conference in Kentucky Wednesday, a month after he experienced a similar episode while talking to reporters at the Capitol. McConnell spoke for several minutes at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum before freezing up while taking questions from the press, WLWT reports. NBC News reports that the 81-year-old paused for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election and remained frozen after an aide asked, "Did you hear the question, senator?"
After McConnell told an aide he was OK, two other questions—one about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and one about Donald Trump—had to be repeated before he was led away by aides. "Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today," a spokesman said afterward. An aide speaking on condition of anonymity tells the Washington Post that McConnell will consult a doctor before his next public event as a "prudential measure." (Read more Mitch McConnell stories.)