Paris Jackson Says She's Getting Abuse From Her Dad's Fans

Paris Jackson says her dad never celebrated his birthday when he was alive—but 14 years after his death, some Michael Jackson fans think she deserves to die for not wishing him a happy birthday on social media. In an Instagram post Tuesday, which would have been her father's 65th birthday, the 25-year-old said she has been getting abuse from fans, USA Today reports. "He used to hate anyone acknowledging his birthday," she said. "He actually didn't even want us to know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party or anything." Michael Jackson was raised as a Jehovah's Witness, a denomination whose members don't celebrate birthdays.

"There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f---ing minds. They tell me to kill myself," Paris Jackson said. "And they're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram." Jackson, whose debut album came out in 2020, then shared a clip from her Tuesday concert in Colorado, where she noted it was her dad's birthday and praised her father for putting "50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did" and said she owes everything to him.

Her brothers, 26-year-old Prince and 21-year-old Blanket, honored their father with an appearance Tuesday at the Cirque du Soleil Michael Jackson ONE show in Las Vegas, the New York Daily News reports. Amy Sedaris, meanwhile, was criticized for an Instagram post celebrating Michael Jackson's birthday, with some commenters mentioning allegations the singer sexually abused minors, TMZ reports. (Read more Michael Jackson stories.)