Idalia Floods Streets, Snaps Trees in Florida

But no deaths or serious injuries have been confirmed
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 30, 2023 7:35 PM CDT
Idalia Floods Streets, Snaps Trees in Florida
Lily Gumos, 11, of St. Pete Beach, kayaks with her French bulldog along Blind Pass Road and 86th Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in St. Pete Beach, Fla.   (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels, and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground. Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45am as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. It had weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph by Wednesday afternoon, the AP reports.

  • As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, blew off roofs, sent sheet metal flying, and snapped tall trees. But as of midday Wednesday, there were no confirmed deaths in Florida, although fatal traffic accidents in two counties may end up being storm-related, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
  • The sheriff in the county where Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm says no deaths or serious injuries have been reported so far. But Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett said that could change once the small towns along the beach are searched.

  • Unlike last year's Hurricane Ian, which hit the heavily populated Fort Myers area, leaving 149 dead in the state, Idalia blew into a lightly populated area known as Florida's "nature coast," one of the state's most rural regions that lies far from crowded metropolises or busy tourist areas and features millions of acres of undeveloped land. That doesn't mean that it didn't do major damage. Rushing water covered streets near the coast and unmoored small boats. Nearly a half-million customers in Florida and Georgia lost power. Heavy rains partially flooded Interstate 275 in Tampa, and toppled power lines onto the northbound side of Interstate 75 just south of Valdosta, Georgia.
  • Less than 20 miles south of where Idalia made landfall, businesses, boat docks, and homes in Steinhatchee, Florida, were swallowed up by water surging in from Deadman's Bay. Police officers blocked traffic into the coastal community of more than 500 residents known for fishing and foresting industries. State officials, 5,500 National Guardsman and rescue crews were in search-and-recovery mode, inspecting bridges, clearing toppled trees, and looking for anyone in distress.

  • The system remained a hurricane as it crossed into Georgia with top winds of 90 mph after drenching Florida mostly to the east of Tallahassee. Forecasters said it would punish the Carolinas overnight as a tropical storm.
  • Officials in one Florida county on Wednesday added snakes to the list of potential dangers people might encounter in the flood waters of Hurricane Idalia. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted two photos on Facebook of a snake slithering across a flooded street, saying people should not wade into the water. Other potential dangers include downed power lines, hazardous chemicals, and deadly diseases.
  • President Biden called DeSantis to let him know federal support will be available to deal with destruction from Hurricane Idalia, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Biden also called the governors of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina to pledge federal support, the AP reports.
(Read more Hurricane Idalia stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X