Killer Escapes Days After Getting Life Sentence

An inmate described as "extremely dangerous" escaped from a prison in Pennsylvania less than 10 days after he was sentenced to life without parole for the April 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison in suburban Philadelphia Thursday morning, the New York Times reports. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Cavalcante was seen around 9:40am Thursday walking down a road in Pocopson Township wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.

Ryan described Cavalcante as an "extremely dangerous man" and said all residents within a six-mile radius of the prison had been notified of the escape, CNN reports. "If you see him, do not approach him," she said. "We're asking you please to contact 911." Last month, a jury took just 15 minutes to convict Cavalcante of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Deborah Brandao, who was killed in front of her two young children, reports the AP. He was sentenced last week and was awaiting transfer to a state prison.

Prosecutors said Cavalcante, a former gang member, is also wanted for a murder in his native Brazil. They said he murdered Brandao because she found about about the Brazil killing and threatened to tell police. Authorities described him as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. Ryan told CNN Thursday that Cavalcante is "really good at hiding from law enforcement," but "there are hundreds of people on the ground and in the air looking for him right now." She said authorities are trying to determine whether he escaped with inside help. (Read more escaped criminal stories.)