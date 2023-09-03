Missing Hiker Found Dead in Montana

Adam Fuselier, 32, had been missing in Glacier National Park since Tuesday
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 3, 2023 8:33 AM CDT
Missing Hiker Found Dead in Glacier National Park
Adam Fuselier, 32.   (Glacier National Park)

A Colorado man who was last seen Tuesday in Glacier National Park in Montana has been found dead, reports KPAX. Adam Fuselier, 32, was hiking Reynolds Mountain, says the GNP in a news release. Park rangers were alerted Wednesday morning that Fuselier was overdue to return from his hike, and later on located his vehicle on the mountain's highest vehicle-accessible point. A search in "rainy, windy, and foggy conditions" began Wednesday, involving dozens of searchers, two helicopters, and a dog team from at least six agencies; that search proved fruitless until Friday, when rescuers located Fuselier's body and airlifted it out of the park, per the Denver Post. A cause of death is yet to be determined. (Read more Glacier National Park stories.)

