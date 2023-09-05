First Lady Jill Biden Has COVID Again

President has so far tested negative
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 5, 2023 12:30 AM CDT
Jill Biden Has COVID Again
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the White House, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Washington after a vacation in Lake Tahoe.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, her spokesperson said, but the first lady currently has just mild symptoms. President Joe Biden tested negative after his wife's test came back positive, but the White House press secretary said he would be monitored for symptoms and would continue to be tested regularly. Jill Biden will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where the couple had traveled during the holiday weekend, per Fox News. The president had COVID-19 last July and Jill Biden had it in August; both took Paxlovid and experienced rebound cases afterward, CNN reports.

In what some media outlets were painting as a strange moment, during the couple's trip to Delaware Sunday, the president approached reporters after leaving Mass and said, without prompting, that the weekend trip was not a vacation. He also said that since the Secret Service has been working on the couple's primary home in Wilmington and he has not spent a night there in months that he has "no home to go to," adding, "I have no place to go when I come to Delaware, except here, right now. I'm only here for one day." Asked if he was implying he was homeless, Biden said, "No, I'm not homeless. I just have one home. I have a beautiful home. I'm down here for the day because I can't go home home." (Read more Jill Biden stories.)

