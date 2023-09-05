Amid Search for Escaped Murderer, Cops Play Message From His Mom

As authorities continue to search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania, a message from his mom is being broadcast from helicopters and patrol cars. An officer with the US Marshals Office explains the message was recorded "in the hopes that perhaps, as desperate as he is, maybe he has a change of thought and hears his mother telling him to surrender and his family cares about him. He's desperate, he's hungry, he's been in the woods, he's dirty, perhaps this is what puts him over the edge so that we can get a peaceful surrender." Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison, about an hour outside Philadelphia, Thursday morning and has been spotted four times in the days since within a 2-mile radius of the prison, most recently on Sunday afternoon, CBS News reports.