Amid Search for Escaped Murderer, Cops Play Message From His Mom

Authorities are still searching for Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 5, 2023 2:30 AM CDT
Mom of Escaped Murderer Records Message for Him
This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante.   (Chester County District Attorney's Office via AP)

As authorities continue to search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania, a message from his mom is being broadcast from helicopters and patrol cars. An officer with the US Marshals Office explains the message was recorded "in the hopes that perhaps, as desperate as he is, maybe he has a change of thought and hears his mother telling him to surrender and his family cares about him. He's desperate, he's hungry, he's been in the woods, he's dirty, perhaps this is what puts him over the edge so that we can get a peaceful surrender." Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison, about an hour outside Philadelphia, Thursday morning and has been spotted four times in the days since within a 2-mile radius of the prison, most recently on Sunday afternoon, CBS News reports.

Cavalcante is a Brazilian national who speaks Portuguese, Spanish, and a little English; his mother, who is in Brazil, recorded the message in Portuguese. Locals have been asked to remain on alert, as authorities warn Cavalcante will be looking for clothing, food, and shelter amid hot weather in the area. On Sunday, a Pennsylvania State Police lieutenant says, "It was a trooper, actually, that observed him at some distance, gave chase, but was unable because of the terrain and some other obstacles there, was unable to get to him before he disappeared." He appeared tired and worn out, according to the trooper who spotted him. The wooded area where authorities are searching for Cavalcante is bordered off, Fox News reports. A $10,000 reward is being offered. (Read more escaped criminal stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X